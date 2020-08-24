Ranking the Most Exciting Weekends in CFB After New Schedule Releases

2 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Headliner: The Iron Bowl (Auburn at Alabama)

It's going to be supremely weird not having the Iron Bowl in the final week of the regular season. You would think the schedule-makers would have put that one in stone and built everything else out around it, but alas.

Whether it's in the final week or the penultimate week of the season, though, it's the best rivalry in the country. (There's usually a strong argument for Michigan vs. Ohio State as the best rivalry, but that Big Ten showdown ain't happening in 2020.) Auburn has won two of the last three games in this series, but it hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since the 28-27 "Cam-Back" in 2010.

Second-Best: Notre Dame at North Carolina

The ACC's schedule-makers sure did Mack Brown and Co. a lot of favors. The Tar Heels won't face Clemson or Louisville, and they get both Virginia Tech and Notre Dame at home. Those four teams plus UNC are probably the five best in the league, so only playing two of those teams and not needing to play either of those games on the road is a potential recipe for something special.

But even if the Tar Heels win every game on the calendar except for this one, there's still a good chance they get left out of the ACC championship, since both Clemson and Notre Dame should win every game aside from their head-to-head clash.

In other words, expect this game to determine who faces Clemson in the ACC championship.

The Rest of the Slate

In addition to the Iron Bowl, both LSU at Texas A&M and Kentucky at Florida should be entertaining games with potentially massive SEC championship implications.

Not much else brewing in the ACC beyond ND-UNC, but the Big 12 has a pair of moderately good matchups in Oklahoma at West Virginia and Iowa State at Texas. Both the Longhorns and Sooners may well be in "just don't blow it" mode at this point, but either of those opponents could change the projected conference championship with an upset.