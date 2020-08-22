Brett Brown: Future with 76ers Not Weighing on Me Amid 3-0 Deficit vs. Celtics

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown said he's not focused on his job status with the team trailing the Boston Celtics 3-0 in its first-round playoff series after a 102-94 loss Friday night.

"My job is to focus on what I really can do. My players deserve that," Brown told reporters. "I've been in the city seven years. Tonight's loss is what's most on my mind."

