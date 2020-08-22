Kawhi Leonard on Paul George's Playoff Struggles: 'We Got His Back'

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard typically lets his play speak for itself, but when it comes to the play of his teammates, the notoriously quiet star is quick to shoot back.

Following another rough shooting performance by Paul George, Leonard was asked after the Game 3 victory against the Dallas Mavericks if the Los Angeles Clippers can win the first-round series with George struggling.

"Yeah we can," Leonard told TNT. "We're confident, and you know what I mean, it's going to turn around for him, and we got his back."

Leonard did most of the heavy lifting with 36 points in Friday's 130-122 win, while George added 11 points on 16 shots.

The star shooting guard is averaging 17.3 points per game in the playoffs. He's gone just 17-of-55 on field goals, including 7-of-29 from three.

With L.A. up 2-1 in the series, the Clippers can afford to give George a bit more time to heat up, but the sooner, the better for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.