Joel Embiid on 76ers' 3-0 Deficit vs. Celtics: I Don't Want a Sweep on My Resume

The Philadelphia 76ers are one loss away from being swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but Joel Embiid isn't going down without a fight.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's 102-94 loss in Game 3 at HP Field House, Embiid said he doesn't want a sweep on his resume.

Philly struggled Friday, shooting 29.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range.

Embiid has been the one bright spot for the Sixers in the playoffs.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 30 points and 13 rebounds. Embiid also has the highest player efficiency rating on his team in the postseason, according to ESPN. His 29.12 mark is higher than the combined PERs of starters Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris (26.95).

The closest Embiid has come to being swept in the playoffs was in 2018, when the Sixers lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Celtics in five games. Philadelphia won Game 4 to stay alive.

Embiid and the Sixers will have to hope they can do the same Sunday.