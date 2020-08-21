Report: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Fight Agreed to for UFC 256

John Locher/Associated Press

Amanda Nunes will look to continue her dominance in MMA after reportedly agreeing to fight Megan Anderson at UFC 256.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Nunes and Anderson have come to terms on a featherweight bout that will take place Dec. 12.

Anderson put herself in line for a shot at the UFC women's featherweight title when she knocked out Norma Dumont Viana in the first round at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 29.

Following her dominant victory, Anderson threw out a challenge to Nunes: “I’m the only featherweight who’s on a win streak, so let’s f--king go."

Anderson has had an up-and-down run in UFC since making her debut for the promotion in June 2018. She has a 3-2 record overall, and each of her last four fights has ended in the first round, with the Australia native winning three times during that span.

Nunes is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, male or female. The Lioness is the only current two-division champion in UFC, has won 11 straight fights and has made six consecutive title defenses between the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions.

In her most recent bout, Nunes earned a unanimous-decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in June to retain the featherweight crown.