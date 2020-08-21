LeBron James Fires Back at Political Ad Campaign for Misrepresenting Tweet

Kim Klement/Associated Press

A digital ad campaign has been misconstruing one of LeBron James' tweets, and the Los Angeles Lakers star is not happy about it.

He took to Twitter Friday to call out the ad and said he is looking into his legal options:

As ESPN explained, James was addressing a story from Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post about the website Protect My Vote created by Freedom Works, a nonprofit aligned with "causes central to [President] Trump's reelection." The story explained the website is circulating advertisements on Facebook saying mail-in voting is not reliable ahead of November's election and used one of James' tweets in the ads.

The tweet was from June and said polling closures in Kentucky were signs of racism, but the Facebook post suggested James was saying the closures were because of the expansion of mail-in voting.

James and Patrick Mahomes are part of a group of several athletes who founded the More Than A Vote group that is fighting voter suppression.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The three-time champion also said this week he will campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris leading into November's presidential election.