Warriors' Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha Endorse Joe Biden for President

Stephen and Ayesha Curry will be featured during Thursday's broadcast of the 2020 Democratic National Convention to endorse former vice president Joe Biden for President of the United States.

Per People's Adam Carlson, the Golden State Warriors star and his wife, along with their two daughters Riley and Ryan, will appear in a pre-taped segment explaining "their support of Biden and also talking with their girls about politics and race in what the campaign is describing as a 'candid look at a family conversation.'"

Stephen Curry has been involved in politics throughout his career. In the lead up to the 2016 presidential election, he told a crowd at TechCrunch in San Francisco that he would be casting a vote for Hillary Clinton.

The two-time NBA MVP has had multiple online battles with President Donald Trump over the past three years.

After the Warriors won the 2016-17 NBA Finals, Curry told reporters he didn't want to visit the White House because "we don't stand for basically what our President has—the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said in the right times, that we won't stand for it."

Trump responded on Twitter that he rescinded Curry's invitation. The Warriors eventually celebrated their championship in Washington D.C. by visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture when they were in town to play the Washington Wizards.

More recently, Curry said during Black Lives Matter protests in Palo Alto, California that Trump "has got to go." He and Ayesha also attended multiple protests against police brutality in Oakland in June.

Biden became the official Democratic party nominee for President on Tuesday. He will close out the convention with a speech on Thursday night.