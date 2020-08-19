Conor McGregor's Fight-Worn Shorts, More UFC 246 Items Sell for Combined $73,000

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Some serious Conor McGregor memorabilia was sold Wednesday night.

A signed pair of his fight-worn gloves from his last match before he retired—a knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246—his signed, fight-worn shorts from that fight and a signed Irish flag from that night went for a combined $73,000 via Fanatics Auctions.

McGregor finished Cerrone just 40 seconds into the first round. About five months after the January fight, McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter, writing in part: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"

Barring a comeback—nobody would put one past a master of promotion and hype like McGregor—Wednesday's items represent memorabilia from his final fight, giving them a different level of sentimental value for McGregor fans.