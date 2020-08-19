Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt Opts out of CFB Season; Potential 1st-Round Pick

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt announced Wednesday that he is opting out of the 2020 college football season to focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL draft:

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have both postponed their 2020 fall sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are still planning to play college football in the fall.

Despite the fact that Surratt plays for an ACC team in Wake Forest, he will not play in 2020, citing "uncertainties and risks" tied to COVID-19.

Bleacher Report NFL draft expert Matt Miller referred to Surratt as a "first-round talent" after news of Surratt opting out broke and ranked him as the No. 14 overall prospect on his way-too-early big board for the 2021 draft.

