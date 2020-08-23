Buying or Selling Every Lottery Team Making NBA Playoffs Next Year

14 of 14

The Washington Wizards aren't worried about their 25-47 record, nor the 50-loss season that preceded it. All of this campaign and the majority of that one were played without five-time All-Star John Wall, who is nearing the end of his lengthy rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon and, Washington hopes, can soon be back to normal.

"He's played enough to see that he's going to be just fine," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said in March, per NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes. "He's going to be the John that we all love. He's going to be one of the best point guards in the league when he comes back."

Admittedly, that seems a big ask. Wall will be 30 the next time he takes the floor, and so much of his game is built around blistering speed. If age, injuries or both have slowed him down, it's hard to say how helpful he can be.

Saying that, the Wizards have elevated themselves in other spots. Bradley Beal just played his most productive campaign. Davis Bertans emerged as an elite shooter. Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant had encouraging runs through the bubble, and Rui Hachimura engineered an impressive rookie season before hitting roadblocks in the bubble.

If Wall is anywhere close to the player he used to be, the Wizards will have one of the Association's better backcourts and an improved supporting cast around it. That should be enough for Washington to claim one of the East's final playoff tickets.

