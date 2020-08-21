2020 NBA Draft: 5 Trade Ideas to Get No. 1 Pick from Minnesota Timberwolves

3 of 5

John Amis/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: John Collins, 2022 first-round pick (top-seven protected)

Atlanta Hawks receive: Jake Layman, 2020 No. 1 pick

Seven players averaged 19 points and nine rebounds both this season and last. This trade would make the Timberwolves the only team with two players on that list in Collins and Towns.

Collins doesn't quite have marquee billing among casual fans, but his numbers say he probably should. He's been a walking double-double ever since Atlanta gave him enough minutes to become one, plus he's improving as both a three-point shooter (59 triples at a 40.1 percent clip this season) and rim protector (career-high 1.6 blocks per game).

Throw in the fact that he's done all of the above before his 23rd birthday, and he sounds more like an untouchable player than a realistic trade target. Yet he is extension eligible this offseason, and Atlanta might have "hesitation" about giving him "significant money," per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. The Hawks also created some roster redundancies when swinging a deadline deal for Clint Capela, as both he and Collins are best rolling to the basket.

If Collins can be had, he could be close to a perfect frontcourt fit for Towns. The duo wouldn't be the best defensive combo the league has seen, but offensively, they could harmonize with one another or with Russell in two-man actions where the third serves as a spot-up sniper.

This trade assumes the Wolves would be willing to pay Collins major money, but if they think the fit is as good as it looks on paper, that should be an easy call. And if they see more potential in him than anyone in this draft, there shouldn't be much hesitation in letting go of the No. 1 pick to get him. Plus, they still bring back a future first to have another asset to play with.

The Hawks, who already hold the sixth overall pick, suddenly become arguably the biggest power broker in this draft. They could stand pat and add two more players to their young nucleus (Edwards and Isaac Okoro could be a home run package), or they could put one or both of the picks in a separate swap for more win-now help. Either way, Atlanta gains a big asset for a player it isn't sold on as a long-term keeper.