Derrick Lewis vs. Curtis Blaydes Reportedly to Headline November UFC Fight Night

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis have agreed to a heavyweight bout headlining UFC Fight Night on November 28, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

No location has been named for the event yet.

Blaydes (14-2, 10 KO) has won four straight fights since a technical knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in November 2018, toppling Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Junior Dos Santos and Alexander Volkov. The 29-year-old has earned the No. 3 ranking in his weight class behind Stipe Miocic and Ngannou.

Lewis (24-7, 19 KO) is coming off a TKO victory against Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Fight Night on August 8 during which he set the record for most career UFC heavyweight knockouts at 11.

Since joining UFC in 2014, only four of Lewis' 20 bouts have reached a judges' decision, but the New Orleans native has gone the distance in two of his last three fights. That could lead to a rather explosive matchup with Blaydes after he earned knockouts in two of his last four fights.

As the Chicago fighter continues ascending the heavyweight rankings, the November event could carry some added importance with Ngannou still searching for his next bout—though UFC president Dana White said it's likely he'll face Miocic.

A victory over the 35-year-old Lewis could put Blaydes in position to challenge for the heavyweight title pending the outcome of Ngannou-Miocic.

The only thing that could complicate that further—aside from a Blaydes loss—is the impending move by Jon Jones from light heavyweight up to heavyweight. A Ngannou-Jones fight has been on the UFC wish list for a while, and a potential championship matchup would be hard for either side to pass up.

In the meantime, Blaydes will look to keep adding to his resume in hopes for a title shot in the near future.