SEC Unveils 2020 Week 1 College Football Schedule Ahead of Full Release

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The SEC announced its opening week of games for the 2020 college football season.

Conference officials amended this year's schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with SEC teams playing 10 games against conference foes. All 14 schools will be in action for Week 1.

The SEC will reveal the full schedule at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The SEC appears to have taken a pragmatic approach toward Week 1, eschewing the inclusion of a highly anticipated clash. Mississippi State heading to LSU is arguably the most intriguing battle of the seven.

Mike Leach is approaching his first season with the Bulldogs, and the only question is how long he'll wait before he fully integrates his Air Raid style into the offensive playbook.

LSU is coming off a dominant national championship run, but the Tigers lost a number of key figures from that team, most notably quarterback Joe Burrow, safety Grant Delpit and passing game coordinator Joe Brady. The loss of fans in the stands because of the pandemic means the team might not have its usual home-field advantage in Baton Rouge, either.

LSU will be favored against Mississippi State, but it might not be a straightforward win to get the Tigers' title defense started.

Auburn hosting Kentucky could be a fun game as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bo Nix threw for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions as a freshman. The Auburn quarterback should be better in 2020 with that year of experience under his belt.

Kentucky ended 2019 on a high note with a win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. The Wildcats have to replace leading rusher Lynn Bowden Jr., but quarterback Terry Wilson is back after having missed most of last season because of injury.