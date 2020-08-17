Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Reportedly Called 'The Realest Motherf--ker We Have'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Jordan Clarkson has been with the Utah Jazz for just half a season, but he has plenty of fans within the organization.

"The realest motherf--ker we have," one person told Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

The 28-year-old has bounced around the league from the Los Angeles Lakers to Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to Utah in December. He is set to enter free agency in the offseason, but the Jazz might not want to see him leave. The No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs open the postseason Monday with a 1:30 p.m. ET game against the Denver Nuggets.

"The organization, top to bottom, loves Jordan Clarkson," Vardon added. "They find him funny and personable, and also willing to be coached."

Clarkson is averaging 15.6 points per game with Utah and has been especially valuable in the bubble to help replace the injured Bojan Bogdanovic. It seems his off-court demeanor has also endeared himself to his teammates and the staff.