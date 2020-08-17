SEC Announces 10-Game 2020 College Football Schedule

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

If there is going to be college football this fall, SEC teams now know their schedules.

The SEC announced the 11-week schedule for its season on Monday:

Week 1

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Week 2

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

Week 3

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Week 4

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Week 5

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Week 6

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Week 7

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fl.)

Vanderbilt at Mississipi State

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Week 8

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Week 9

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

Week 10

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Week 11

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports noted the SEC built additional open weeks into its schedule to account for any delays that may happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team will have an added open week, while the SEC Championship Game was pushed back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That means there is a leaguewide open week on Dec. 12 if needed.

Teams will play two more conference games than their typical eight-game SEC slate this year, and Chris Low and Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported that a conference call with coaches grew "heated" and "contentious" when the subject of how the league decided on the two additional opponents was raised.

Many coaches were reportedly unhappy with a lack of transparency, and one source said "favoritism was played."

Another coach suggested that the "irregularity of it all makes it look like they're protecting some teams and not others."

It is notable that traditional powerhouses such as LSU (added games against Missouri and Vanderbilt), Alabama (added games against Kentucky and Missouri) and Georgia (added games against Mississippi State and Arkansas) didn't exactly get tasked with playing the most difficult new opponents on paper.

There is also the reality of attempting to hold a season during a pandemic.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 already postponed fall sports, but the SEC, Big 12 and ACC are planning on moving forward with the football season. That is still the case even though Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said nine Sooners players tested positive for COVID-19 in the team's latest batch of tests, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

What's more, the NCAA also announced fall championships were canceled, and Dr. Brian Hainline, who is the NCAA chief medical officer, told CNN: "Right now, if testing stays at it is, there's no way we can go forward with sports" (h/t Auerbach).

Still, the SEC plans on playing this year and now has the schedule to prove it.