SEC Announces 10-Game 2020 College Football Schedule

SEC Announces 10-Game 2020 College Football ScheduleAugust 17, 2020
If there is going to be college football this fall, SEC teams now know their schedules.
The SEC announced the 11-week schedule for its season on Monday:
Week 1
- Alabama at Missouri
- Florida at Ole Miss
- Georgia at Arkansas
- Kentucky at Auburn
- Mississippi State at LSU
- Tennessee at South Carolina
- Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Week 2
- Texas A&M at Alabama
- Arkansas at Mississippi State
- Auburn at Georgia
- South Carolina at Florida
- Ole Miss at Kentucky
- LSU at Vanderbilt
- Missouri at Tennessee
Week 3
- Alabama at Ole Miss
- Arkansas at Auburn
- Florida at Texas A&M
- Tennessee at Georgia
- Mississippi State at Kentucky
- Missouri at LSU
- South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Week 4
- Georgia at Alabama
- Ole Miss at Arkansas
- Auburn at South Carolina
- LSU at Florida
- Kentucky at Tennessee
- Texas A&M at Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt at Missouri
Week 5
- Alabama at Tennessee
- Auburn at Ole Miss
- Missouri at Florida
- Georgia at Kentucky
- South Carolina at LSU
Week 6
- Mississippi State at Alabama
- Arkansas at Texas A&M
- LSU at Auburn
- Kentucky at Missouri
- Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Week 7
- Tennessee at Arkansas
- Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Vanderbilt at Mississipi State
- Texas A&M at South Carolina
Week 8
- Alabama at LSU
- Arkansas at Florida
- Auburn at Mississippi State
- Georgia at Missouri
- Vanderbilt at Kentucky
- South Carolina at Ole Miss
- Texas A&M at Tennessee
Week 9
- Kentucky at Alabama
- LSU at Arkansas
- Tennessee at Auburn
- Florida at Vanderbilt
- Mississippi State at Georgia
- Ole Miss at Texas A&M
- Missouri at South Carolina
Week 10
- Auburn at Alabama
- Arkansas at Missouri
- Kentucky at Florida
- Georgia at South Carolina
- LSU at Texas A&M
- Mississippi State at Ole Miss
- Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Week 11
- Alabama at Arkansas
- Texas A&M at Auburn
- Florida at Tennessee
- Vanderbilt at Georgia
- South Carolina at Kentucky
- Ole Miss at LSU
- Missouri at Mississippi State
Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports noted the SEC built additional open weeks into its schedule to account for any delays that may happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team will have an added open week, while the SEC Championship Game was pushed back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
That means there is a leaguewide open week on Dec. 12 if needed.
Teams will play two more conference games than their typical eight-game SEC slate this year, and Chris Low and Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported that a conference call with coaches grew "heated" and "contentious" when the subject of how the league decided on the two additional opponents was raised.
Many coaches were reportedly unhappy with a lack of transparency, and one source said "favoritism was played."
Another coach suggested that the "irregularity of it all makes it look like they're protecting some teams and not others."
It is notable that traditional powerhouses such as LSU (added games against Missouri and Vanderbilt), Alabama (added games against Kentucky and Missouri) and Georgia (added games against Mississippi State and Arkansas) didn't exactly get tasked with playing the most difficult new opponents on paper.
There is also the reality of attempting to hold a season during a pandemic.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 already postponed fall sports, but the SEC, Big 12 and ACC are planning on moving forward with the football season. That is still the case even though Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said nine Sooners players tested positive for COVID-19 in the team's latest batch of tests, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
What's more, the NCAA also announced fall championships were canceled, and Dr. Brian Hainline, who is the NCAA chief medical officer, told CNN: "Right now, if testing stays at it is, there's no way we can go forward with sports" (h/t Auerbach).
Still, the SEC plans on playing this year and now has the schedule to prove it.
Kennedy Brooks Opting Out
Oklahoma RB to opt out of 2020 season, rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons (Athletic)