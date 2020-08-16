NY Giants Rumors: Graham Gano to Sign Contract; Has to Pass COVID-19 Test

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The New York Giants plan to sign Graham Gano, pending the results of his physical and COVID-19 test, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gano last played in 2018, going 14-of-16 on field goals and 30-of-33 on extra points.

New York released Aldrick Rosas in July after he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run while allegedly driving on a suspended license in California. The team then signed Chandler Catanzaro.

It would appear Gano is coming in as competition rather than a direct replacement for Catanzaro. Hedging their bets would be a smart approach for the Giants.

The Carolina Panthers placed Gano on injured reserve in August 2019. The 33-year-old revealed that November he had fractured his femur in practice:

Catanzaro, meanwhile, retired ahead of the 2019 season but is attempting a comeback.

Gano was a Pro Bowler in 2017 after connecting on an NFL-best 96.7 percent of his field goals. While Catanzaro hasn't made a Pro Bowl appearance, his 83.8 percent career conversion rate is slightly ahead of Gano's (82.1 percent).

Either player could plausibly be the starting kicker when the Giants open the regular season September 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.