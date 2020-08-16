Jets Rumors: Ex-Patriots, Panthers WR Chris Hogan to Sign Contract with NYJ

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) running with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini)
Chris Keane/Associated Press

The New York Jets have reportedly signed veteran receiver Chris Hogan, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hogan has spent eight years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. Last year was his lone season in Carolina, where he finished with eight catches for 67 yards in seven appearances.

He spent much of the year on injured reserve with a knee issue but appeared in the team's final three games of the season, starting in Week 17 while seeing a season-high four targets.

   

    

