Isaiah Thomas Says 'I Need That Warriors Action' and Would Play off the Bench

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas is entering free agency this offseason and already has his sights set on the Golden State Warriors:

Former teammate and Turner analyst Dwyane Wade was intrigued by the possibility:

Thomas added that he's "ready and healthy."

The two-time All-Star averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game in 40 appearances with the Washington Wizards this past season. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers but was waved before playing a game.

While Thomas, 31, was far from the player who averaged 28.9 points per game in 2016-17 with the Boston Celtics, he was effective when given a chance last year with 19.0 points per 36 minutes. He also made a career-high 41.3 percent of his threes.

He could provide some cost-effective scoring depth for the Warriors in 2020-21 after a miserable season where they finished with an NBA-worst 15-50 record. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will help turn things around if healthy, but filling out the roster could prove difficult with a lot of money tied to them, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.