Daniel Cormier Announces Retirement from UFC After Trilogy Loss to Stipe Miocic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Daniel Cormier celebrates after defeating Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 226 in Las Vegas. Cormier always told his wife he wouldn't fight past 40, even when the UFC heavyweight champion knew he could still beat everybody. Cormier extended his self-imposed deadline a bit for a rematch with Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, but he still isn't sure how he'll replace the thrill of competition after he finally walks away. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

An impressive career for Daniel Cormier came to an end Saturday night in Las Vegas at UFC 252, with the heavyweight announcing his retirement following his unanimous-decision loss to Stipe Miocic:

"I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles, and I don't imagine there's going to be a title in the future, so that'll be it for me," Cormier said.

It was his third fight with Miocic and the first that went the distance.

Cormier had previously won the heavyweight title with a knockout of Miocic in July 2018, following it up with a victory over Derrick Lewis. However, he has now had back-to-back defeats to Miocic.

Cormier told ESPN's Ariel Helwani in June: "I would not be goaded into fighting again after this. I'm going to ride off into the sunset."

Then again, he had also planned to retire by March 2019.

If this is it for Cormier, he retires as one of the top combat sports stars of his generation. The 41-year-old was an Olympic wrestler before beginning his MMA career, where he has gone 22-3 (plus one no contest against Jon Jones) with championships at both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

His bouts against Miocic, Jones and Anderson Silva won't soon be forgotten.

Related

    DC Didn't Get His Fairytale Ending

    But that's OK. Daniel Cormier won't be remembered for his losses. He'll be remembered as one of the greats

    MMA logo
    MMA

    DC Didn't Get His Fairytale Ending

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from UFC 252 📝

    😔 DC doesn't get his fairytale ending 🍿 Chito shelfs the 'Suga Show' ➡️ We break down Saturday night's fights

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC 252 📝

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Miocic Beats Cormier 🏆

    Stipe Miocic ends the heavyweight GOAT debate, defending his title in final fight of an epic trilogy

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Miocic Beats Cormier 🏆

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    DC: 'That'll Be It for Me'

    Daniel Cormier tells Joe Rogan he is done fighting: 'I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    DC: 'That'll Be It for Me'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report