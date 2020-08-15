Washington QB Alex Smith Reportedly Cleared to Return After Suffering Leg Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Alex Smith has reportedly been cleared to return to football activities for the first time since fracturing his leg in November 2018.

After 17 surgeries and a grueling rehabilitation process detailed in the ESPN documentary Project 11, Smith will take the next step in his comeback attempt, according to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Smith, 36, endured a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg along with necrotizing fasciitis and sepsis during his recovery that could have cost him his life.

Through it all, the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 has maintained a desire to return to the field and continue his NFL career. Saturday's development brings him one large step closer.

Elizabeth Smith, the QB's wife, posted videos on Instagram of their family celebrating earlier Saturday with the caption "hard work pays off."

The next challenge will feel a lot more normal for the longtime veteran: battling for Washington's starting role.

New head coach Ron Rivera already commented that Smith will have his chance to win the job back from second-year pro Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he's going to be in the throes of this competition," Rivera told reporters. "It's going to unfold very nicely as a football team for us because competition is only going to make you better. It's going to push the young guys as well."

Smith has started 161 career NFL games, compiling 34,068 total yards with 193 touchdowns and 101 interceptions.

After almost two years away from the game, he might finally have a chance to add to those numbers.