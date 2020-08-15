Kings Mascot Actor Tim Smith Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Kings announced Saturday that they have suspended Tim Smith, who plays their Bailey the lion mascot, after a former member of the Kings Ice Crew alleged that he sexually harassed her in a lawsuit filed against Smith and the team.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the Kings released the following statement on the matter:

"We are aware of the recently-filed lawsuit alleging misconduct by one of our employees. The LA Kings take these allegations very seriously and, as an organization, we believe that everyone has the right to work in an environment free from any form of harassment or discrimination.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. The employee in question has been suspended, effective immediately, pending the conclusion of that investigation. We are withholding any further comment at this time."

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the woman, who is being referred to as Jane Doe, said in the lawsuit that Smith harassed her both verbally and physically.

She is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Smith, the Kings and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which owns the Kings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.