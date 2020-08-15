Pelicans Rumors: Ty Lue, Jason Kidd 'Prime Candidates' After Alvin Gentry Firing

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With Alvin Gentry reportedly out as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Pels are targeting two big names to replace him.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd are expected to be "prime candidates" to take over as head coach in New Orleans.

Lopez noted that Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn could also be in the mix if he doesn't stick in Brooklyn.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Pelicans dismissed Gentry after the Pelicans went just 2-6 following the NBA restart in the Florida bubble and failed to reach the playoffs.

