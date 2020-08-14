Knicks Rumors: Scott Perry Could Emerge as Candidate for Kings Front-Office Job

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry's name has "been floated" as a candidate for the Sacramento Kings' open GM job, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated also reported that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Kings reached out to the Knicks about speaking with Perry as well.

Kings general manager Vlade Divac stepped down Friday, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. Ex-Detroit Pistons president of basketball operations Joe Dumars, who was working for the Kings in an advisory role, has stepped into his place as the interim executive vice president of basketball operations.

Dumars has also assumed general manager duties for now and will help search for the team's new GM.

Perry was the Kings' vice president of basketball operations for three months in 2017 before the Knicks soon signed him to be their team's GM under president Steve Mills.

The 56-year-old previously worked for the Orlando Magic as their vice president and assistant general manager from 2012-2017.

He also worked with the Detroit Pistons in the 2000s under Dumars, who was Detroit's president of basketball operations from 2000-2014.

Perry left behind a good reputation in Sacramento, as Spears noted, perhaps leading to reported interest now.

"Kings ownership strongly appreciated Scott Perry for his imprint on the team during his four-month stint as assistant GM," Spears wrote. "The longtime NBA executive left Sacramento in good graces to New York, too."

Perry is under new leadership in New York with ex-CAA agent Leon Rose stepping in as the team's president of basketball operations for the fired Mills. Rose retained Perry on a one-year contract extension.

Per Berman, the Kings could also have interest in Bill Duffy, who serves as Knicks guard RJ Barrett's agent. As far as the head coaching position, Luke Walton is safe for now, per Amick. He is under contract through 2022-23.

Sacramento has not made the playoffs since the 2005-2006 season or won a playoff series since 2003-04. The Kings finished this year at 31-41, marking their 14th straight losing season.