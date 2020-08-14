Chiefs' Travis Kelce: It's 'Beautiful' to Have Team's Trust After New Contract

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

On Thursday, tight end Travis Kelce agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension that will keep him with the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2025 season.

Kelce spoke publicly with reporters Friday about the Chiefs' commitment (h/t ESPN's Adam Teicher), noting that it is a "beautiful thing" to have the team's trust.

"I think there's a lot of reasons,'' Kelce told reporters when asked why a few big names such as he, defensive tackle Chris Jones and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to extensions or long-term deals to stay in Kansas City:

"One is because we've got great guys in the locker room, we've got great guys in the facility, great people in the facility and overall it's a fun atmosphere every single time we come to work. And guys don't want to leave that, guys want to keep building off of that.

"And it's a beautiful thing when you have ownership trust in you, want to make change with you in terms of the season and the community. And then on top of that, just going out there and playing football with guys who come to work every single day and fight their tail off for you."

Kelce and the Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers after going 12-4 and winning the AFC West during the regular season. Kansas City also went 12-4 the year before and reached the AFC Championship Game before falling to the New England Patriots in overtime.

The front office and coaching staff have played large roles in the team's recent success, and Kelce gave them shoutouts as well:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The front office—[general manager] Brett Veach, Coach [Andy] Reid, [chairman] Clark Hunt, [president] Mark Donovan—the guys that really put this organization and bring everyone together and get everyone on the same page—we got all the trust in the world that those guys are going to get it done and make it worth our while while we're here. I can't thank them enough for the opportunities that we've had to date, and you know what? We'll make it our effort every single day to make the best yet to come.''

Kelce also considers the Kansas City community a big factor in his decision to stick around.

"It's a beautiful thing, and you know what, this community, Kansas City, I love you and I'm thankful that I'm going to be here for the next six years," Kelce said.

Kelce, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns last season. He has missed just one game over the past six years, a span in which he's averaged 85 receptions, 1,089 yards and six touchdowns per season.

The 30-year-old Kelce will be 36 by the end of his contract extension. It's not commonplace for tight ends to have active roles in the NFL into their mid-30s, but there is precedent for it.

Thirty-five-year-old Greg Olsen just signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and Jason Witten just caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys at the age of 37. Thirty-six-year-old Marcedes Lewis is entering his 15th NFL season and third with the Green Bay Packers.

Kelce appears well on his way toward a Hall of Fame career and could very well be starring for the Chiefs by the end of his deal. The same goes for the rest of the Chiefs' Super Bowl core as they look to create a dynasty and become the NFL's dominant team of the decade.