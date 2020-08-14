Clemson's Travis Etienne on CFB Season: 'At This Point I'm 100 Percent Opted In'

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

If the ACC plays football this season, it sounds like running back Travis Etienne will be on the field for the Clemson Tigers.

Etienne told reporters Friday, "At this point, I'm 100 percent opted in."

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced this week they were postponing fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ACC, along with the SEC and Big 12, has said it intends to try to play football.

Attorney Jason Stechen, who represents a large group of ACC and SEC student-athletes, sent a memo to those conference officials this week stating players could opt out of playing if their list of demands, including uniform health and safety practices and on-demand COVID-19 testing, aren't met.

Per Anna Hickey of 247Sports, as of Aug. 12, 12 ACC football players have opted out of the 2020 season because of safety concerns.

Hickey did note none of the opt-outs are Clemson players.

Etienne is heading into his senior season with the Tigers. The Louisiana native ran for 1,649 yards and 19 touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Clemson is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season Sept. 12 against Wake Forest.