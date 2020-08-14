Report: A's Ramon Laureano's Suspension for Astros Brawl Reduced to 4 Games

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) charges the Houston Astros' dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Humberto Castellanos during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Major League Baseball reportedly reduced Oakland Athletics outfield Ramon Laureano's suspension from six games to four on Friday. 

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Laureano will now drop his appeal and serve his suspension from Friday through Monday.

Laureano was suspended for charging the Houston Astros' dugout Sunday after getting hit by a pitch for the third time in the series. Per ESPN, Laureano said he charged the dugout after Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron "said in Spanish something you don't say about my mother."

MLB suspended Cintron 20 games for his role in the incident.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Sources: A's Laureano sees suspension cut to 4

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Sources: A's Laureano sees suspension cut to 4

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    MLB rumors: Ramón Laureano suspension reduced from A's-Astros brawl

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    MLB rumors: Ramón Laureano suspension reduced from A's-Astros brawl

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Yordan Alvarez Set for 2020 Debut with Astros

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yordan Alvarez Set for 2020 Debut with Astros

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Judge: I Miss Interacting with Fans During COVID-19 Pandemic

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Judge: I Miss Interacting with Fans During COVID-19 Pandemic

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report