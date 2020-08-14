Report: A's Ramon Laureano's Suspension for Astros Brawl Reduced to 4 Games

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Major League Baseball reportedly reduced Oakland Athletics outfield Ramon Laureano's suspension from six games to four on Friday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Laureano will now drop his appeal and serve his suspension from Friday through Monday.

Laureano was suspended for charging the Houston Astros' dugout Sunday after getting hit by a pitch for the third time in the series. Per ESPN, Laureano said he charged the dugout after Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron "said in Spanish something you don't say about my mother."

MLB suspended Cintron 20 games for his role in the incident.



