UAB Football Player Allen Merrick Dies at Age 19 After Suffering Gunshot Wound

Photo Credit: Twitter, @Merrick_17

UAB freshman linebacker Allen Merrick died Friday after suffering a gunshot wound Thursday in his hometown of Gadsden, Alabama. He was 19.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough reported the news. Gadsden police captain Bobby Jackson told Carol Robinson of AL.com an investigation is ongoing but the preliminary details suggest it was an accidental shooting.

