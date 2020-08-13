Dana White Says Conor McGregor Is Retired: We Talk About Family, Not Fighting

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Is Retired: We Talk About Family, Not FightingAugust 14, 2020
UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto (h/t Charlie Moynihan) on Thursday that Conor McGregor was in fact retired and that any conversations between the two men "are about family and not fighting."
McGregor announced in June that he was retiring from fighting.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ https://t.co/Dh4ijsZacZ
"The game just does not excite me, and that's that," he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani at the time. "All this waiting around. There's nothing happening. I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. There's nothing that's exciting me.
McGregor added that he was frustrated with the UFC rejecting whatever ideas for fights he presented.
"I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with," he said. "And they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on. Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight—me and Justin [Gaethje] for the interim title—and just kept the ball rolling."
So for at least the time being, McGregor's fighting days are behind him. But given his forays into boxing and his knack for self-promotion, it wouldn't surprise most MMA fans if he eventually made a grand and much-hyped comeback.
