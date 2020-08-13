Lakers' LeBron James Auctioning Game-Worn Sneakers to Benefit 'I Promise' School

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, March 2, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. That LeBron James jersey could get a little more expensive. Companies that make clothing and shoes for the National Basketball Association players are in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s escalating China trade wars. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is selling game-worn shoes to benefit his I Promise School in Ohio, per TMZ Sports.

Through Upper Deck, fans can purchase one of dozens of shoes for at least $15,000 apiece. Each one is listed with a description of which game it was used in, complete with statistics. Some are going for as much as $30,000, although these are usually ones from NBA Finals appearances.

The purchaser will get one shoe, while the other half of the pair will go to the I Promise School as part of the "Wall of Shoes."

Most importantly, all of the proceeds will go to the school for programs and initiatives.

James helped open the I Promise School in Akron in 2018.        

