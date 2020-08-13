Lakers' LeBron James Auctioning Game-Worn Sneakers to Benefit 'I Promise' School

Lakers' LeBron James Auctioning Game-Worn Sneakers to Benefit 'I Promise' SchoolAugust 13, 2020
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is selling game-worn shoes to benefit his I Promise School in Ohio, per TMZ Sports.
Through Upper Deck, fans can purchase one of dozens of shoes for at least $15,000 apiece. Each one is listed with a description of which game it was used in, complete with statistics. Some are going for as much as $30,000, although these are usually ones from NBA Finals appearances.
The purchaser will get one shoe, while the other half of the pair will go to the I Promise School as part of the "Wall of Shoes."
Most importantly, all of the proceeds will go to the school for programs and initiatives.
James helped open the I Promise School in Akron in 2018.
