Rockets Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy, Tyronn Lue Options for HC If Mike D'Antoni Exits

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jeff Van Gundy is reportedly viewed as the leading head coaching candidate for the Houston Rockets should Mike D'Antoni not return for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the news Thursday and noted Tyronn Lue is also expected to receive a "serious look" from the Rockets if D'Antoni leaves the organization.

