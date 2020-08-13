Rockets Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy, Tyronn Lue Options for HC If Mike D'Antoni Exits

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

FILE - In this May 26, 2010, file photo, television NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy talks before Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic in the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Orlando, Fla. If Van Gundy had his way, his U.S. team trying to qualify for the 2019 Basketball World Cup would have been together for a month of practices. He had five days. Ready or not, qualifying is about to start when Van Gundy and a team of largely unheralded G League players take on Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jeff Van Gundy is reportedly viewed as the leading head coaching candidate for the Houston Rockets should Mike D'Antoni not return for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the news Thursday and noted Tyronn Lue is also expected to receive a "serious look" from the Rockets if D'Antoni leaves the organization.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Silver Discusses Bubble Success, Critics of Racial Justice Advocacy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Discusses Bubble Success, Critics of Racial Justice Advocacy

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Late-Round NBA Draft Sleepers 💤

    @Jonwass ranks the 10 players most likely to outperform their draft slots 📲

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Top Late-Round NBA Draft Sleepers 💤

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Team's Worst Trade Since 2010

    @ZBuckley looks back at the biggest trade regrets of the decade

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Every NBA Team's Worst Trade Since 2010

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets-Thunder at Same Hotel

    Houston and OKC will be staying in the same building within the Grand Floridian during their 1st-round series (NY Times)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets-Thunder at Same Hotel

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report