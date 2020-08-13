Nebraska 'Fully Committed' to the Big Ten After 2020 CFB Season Postponed

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

General view of Memorial Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and South Alabama, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Despite exploring the possibility of playing football outside of the Big Ten this fall, the University of Nebraska reaffirmed its commitment to the conference.

Nebraska chancellor Ronnie D. Green and president Ted Carter issued a statement saying the school remains "fully committed" to the Big Ten:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

