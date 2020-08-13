Kawhi Leonard Explains Why 'It Doesn't Seem Like Seeds Matter' in NBA Playoffs

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard said Wednesday the lack of travel and fans in attendance have lessened the meaning of seeds heading into the 2020 NBA playoffs inside the bubble at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Leonard and the Clippers scored a 124-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday to secure the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but the reigning Finals MVP downplayed its importance.

"Right now, it doesn't seem like seeds matter," he told reporters. "I mean, just like tonight, we played Denver. We're not traveling there or pushing through that altitude that they're used to playing to at home. Also fans. But the little things like that, you know, just traveling to that different city and trying to establish yourself and see what routine you can make out there, those are pretty much the difficulties of ballgames in the playoffs [that aren't in the bubble]."

