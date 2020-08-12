T.J. Warren's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Plantar Fasciitis, Says Pacers' McMillan

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren, who has been the breakout star of the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort, missed Wednesday's win over the Houston Rockets and could be out longer.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said Warren is dealing with plantar fasciitis, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star. It is the same injury that has sidelined Domantas Sabonis since the season restarted.

This is not a new injury, as Tony East of Forbes noted McMillan said Warren has "been dealing with it for some of the season."

Still, it is worrisome considering the Pacers have just one seeding game remaining before their first-round showdown with the Miami Heat and may be without Sabonis in the postseason already. That's not even mentioning Victor Oladipo, who has been in and out of the lineup throughout the 2019-20 campaign with injuries.

Warren was leading Indiana in scoring when the season was suspended in March, but he has taken his game to another level in Florida.

He torched the Philadelphia 76ers for 53 points and has 30 or more points in four of the six games he's played since the restart. His emergence as someone who can take over a game at a moment's notice has taken some of the offensive pressure off Oladipo's shoulders while he works his way back to full strength.

The Pacers can at least take solace knowing Warren has managed this injury at times this season, but they may have to turn toward Oladipo, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Doug McDermott even more if he is sidelined come playoff time.

It would also take away the intriguing matchup between Warren and Jimmy Butler in that first-round series.