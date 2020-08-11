Report: Paul George Reached out to Damian Lillard to Clear Air After Online Beef

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After an online feud between Paul George and Damian Lillard during the week, George reached out to his rival to "clear the air," according to Chris Haynes of TNT:

George reportedly "clarified that it was just competitive banter on his part," per Haynes.

The back and forth began at the end of Saturday's matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers. Lillard missed a pair of important free throws, while George and Patrick Beverley celebrated on the sideline.

It led to some criticism on social media about past seasons and George's movement in the NBA:

The beef turned ugly when George's girlfriend, Daniela Rajic, and Lillard's sister, La'Nae got involved and got personal.

It seems George wanted to end it before things got any worse.

The feud only seemed to motivate Lillard, who had one of his best games of the season Sunday while scoring 51 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. It kept the Trail Blazers' season alive as they try to get the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Clippers are safely in the playoffs and have been resting key players while preparing for the start of the postseason.