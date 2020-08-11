Ohio State's Justin Fields Disappointed with Big Ten Fall Football Postponement

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Three letters.

That's what Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields used to react to the Big Ten's decision to postpone the fall football season.

Fields was among the players who expressed a desire to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He listed a series of demands he and his peers wanted to see met, including the establishment of uniform health and safety protocols.

During an appearance Monday on College Football Live, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day wouldn't rule out the idea that Ohio State might leave the Big Ten for 2020 in order to play games. However, making that happen is difficult since scheduling, television coverage and potentially securing neutral venues are big hurdles to overcome.

Fields previously indicated he hasn't considered opting out of this season. He might have to reexamine his stance since a spring season would likely overlap with the 2021 NFL draft or the overall draft process.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Fields 24th overall on his most recent big board for 2021.