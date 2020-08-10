Ryan Day: Ohio State Should Explore 'Every Option' If Big Ten Cancels CFB Season

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wouldn't rule out the idea of the Buckeyes leaving the Big Ten for the 2020 season should the conference cancel or postpone the 2020 fall college football season.

Day said Monday on College Football Live that "we need to look at every option" when asked about temporarily joining another Power Five conference:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

