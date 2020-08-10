Ryan Day: Ohio State Should Explore 'Every Option' If Big Ten Cancels CFB Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wouldn't rule out the idea of the Buckeyes leaving the Big Ten for the 2020 season should the conference cancel or postpone the 2020 fall college football season. 

Day said Monday on College Football Live that "we need to look at every option" when asked about temporarily joining another Power Five conference:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ryan Day on playing in the SEC if Big Ten cancels football season: "We need to look at every option."

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ryan Day on playing in the SEC if Big Ten cancels football season: "We need to look at every option."

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Report: COVID-19-Related Heart Condition Found in Multiple Power 5 Athletes

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: COVID-19-Related Heart Condition Found in Multiple Power 5 Athletes

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Mountain West Cancels Season

    Conference has canceled its fall football season due to COVID-19 health concerns, hopes to play in spring (Stadium)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Mountain West Cancels Season

    Stadium
    via Stadium

    What we know and don't know about the Big Ten's looming decision

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    What we know and don't know about the Big Ten's looming decision

    Bucknuts
    via Bucknuts