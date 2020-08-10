Magic's Terrence Ross Leaves NBA Bubble for Non-COVID-19 Testing; Out vs. Nets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) brings the ball up against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic announced Monday that guard Terrence Ross left the NBA campus at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday for a "personal, non-COVID medical matter, which required him to undergo some off-site tests as advised by league physicians."

The team said Ross is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

