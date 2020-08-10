Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Advocates to Play 2020 CFB Season Amid Coronavirus

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, congratulates tight end Nick Eubanks (82) after he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Big Ten presidents have reportedly voted to cancel the college football season, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press, and Jim Harbaugh isn't happy about it.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach released a statement Monday, advocating for the season to go ahead as scheduled (h/t Tom VanHaaren of ESPN):

                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

