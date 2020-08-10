Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Advocates to Play 2020 CFB Season Amid Coronavirus

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Advocates to Play 2020 CFB Season Amid CoronavirusAugust 10, 2020
John Raoux/Associated Press
The Big Ten presidents have reportedly voted to cancel the college football season, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press, and Jim Harbaugh isn't happy about it.
The Michigan Wolverines head coach released a statement Monday, advocating for the season to go ahead as scheduled (h/t Tom VanHaaren of ESPN):
Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 to Cancel 2020 Football