Warriors' Draymond Green Fined $50K for Comments on Suns' Devin Booker

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for his tampering comments on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Green said Booker should leave the Suns during a recent appearance on NBA on TNT:

"Get my man out of Phoenix," Green said. "It's not good for him, it's not good for his career."

He even admitted he was "maybe" tampering with his comments.

Booker has been one of the top scorers in the NBA since entering the league, averaging at least 22 points per game in each of the last four seasons including this year.

However, he's been overlooked at times on a Suns team that hasn't had a winning season since he arrived in 2015. Things have changed a bit this year, with the guard earning his first All-Star selection while averaging 26.4 points and 6.6 assists per game.

The 23-year-old has especially been impressive during the restart, averaging 29.4 points per game while leading Phoenix to a 5-0 record in Orlando, Florida. He also had one of the top plays since major sports have returned in the United States:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green still thinks his upside is limited with the Suns, who still aren't in position to make the playoffs as of Sunday. A move to the Warriors could help the team rebound after a 15-50 record in 2019-20.

Booker disagreed, saying the bubble has been a "turning point" for the organization and he's going to reward fans who stuck with the Suns.

"Since I've been in Phoenix, we haven't had the win success that we had, but the support's been there," he said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "And this is what we owe to the fans, we owe to the organization. It's been a long time for us and I think this bubble opportunity was big for us, and we're taking advantage of it."

Booker is under contract through the 2023-2024 season after signing a max extension in 2018.