Hunter Pence 'Feels Absolutely Awful' for Spoiling Johnny Cueto's No-Hit Bid

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

San Francisco Giants left fielder Hunter Pence can't find a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique HernÃ¡ndez for a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A misplay by Hunter Pence ruined what had been a dominant performance from San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto on Saturday night. 

Cueto had no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers for five innings, but the Dodgers ended the bid in the sixth when Pence lost a fly ball in the lights:

"Johnny had the magic and everything working," Pence told reporters after the game. "To spoil that feels absolutely awful. He deserves better."

Cueto unraveled after the miscue, allowing the runner to score before giving up a three-run home run to Justin Turner later in the inning. He was replaced before finishing the sixth, although he did enough to earn the win against opposing starter Clayton Kershaw.

The 34-year-old still thought he could've done more if not for Pence's mistake.

"I think the most frustrating thing was the ball that was lost," Cueto said after the game. "If that is caught, the game changes and maybe I pitch out of the inning. I didn't throw a lot of pitches. It's hard to tell how far I could have gone."

