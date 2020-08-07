LeBron James Posts Image Showing Lakers' Madden Tournament in NBA Bubble

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles. James and Davis had the Lakers on course to contend for another NBA title before the coronavirus pandemic upended their first season together. The superstars see no reason they can’t continue their quest in Orlando, and Davis even thinks the Lakers’ chances have improved.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are occupying their downtime on the NBA campus by playing a competitive Madden NFL 20 tournament. 

LeBron James posted an image on Instagram showing the current standings for the eight Lakers participating:

Based on the standings, Quinn Cook appears to be the best gamer of the group. He's off to a 6-0 start with the Arizona Cardinals but could be in danger against Markieff Morris and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 7 showdown. 

James has apparently found the magic cure for Jameis Winston, because the four-time NBA MVP has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sitting pretty at 5-1.

The top of the white board indicates they are using Madden NFL 20—which is based on 2019 rosters—so the Bucs don't have Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski in that version unless they managed to update the rosters.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, poor Talen Horton-Tucker is bringing up the caboose with an 0-6 record using the Minnesota Vikings. The rookie will have a chance to get in the win column with a game against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Atlanta Falcons. 

