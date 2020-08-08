NBA Preview for Aug. 8: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Saturday's five-game NBA slate from inside the bubble features a bevvy of heavyweight matchups.

The marquee tussle is reserved for the nightcap, when Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. But before that happens, hoop heads can watch Damian Lillard square off against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Nikola Jokic lock horns with Rudy Gobert, and Bam Adebayo battle Deandre Ayton.

Will our daily fantasy recommendations be as star-heavy as the schedule allows? Read on to find the answer to that question, plus everything you need to know about Saturday's schedule, including the latest spreads from Vegas Insider.

Broadcast Schedule, Latest Odds for Aug. 8

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: TNT



Live Stream: Watch TNT



Odds: Clippers -4



Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets



Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: Jazz -1



Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers



Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: Lakers -8

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat



Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Locally on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Sun

Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: Heat -2.5



Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks



Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN Player

Odds: Bucks -5.5



Daily Fantasy Recommendations

The Star: Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers ($9,700 on FanDuel; $10,000 on DraftKings)

Has everyone reading this seen the movie "Man on Fire"? Well, I never did, but I can only imagine it was a prophetic tale about Lillard's exploits his last time out.

His victim was Denver, also known as the third-place team in the West. The damage was extensive: 45 points on 13-of-21 shooting (11-of-18 from deep), 12 assists, three steals and only two turnovers in 41 minutes of action.

"We were guarding Damian Lillard like we didn't know who he was," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters.

The Clippers, who arguably have the Association's top wing defensive tandem in Leonard and George, won't make many mental mistakes, but when a player is as talented as Lillard, that may not matter. He was hotter than central Florida in mid-August the last time he stepped inside the lines, and it seems safe betting he hasn't cooled off yet.

The Sleeper: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Los Angeles Lakers ($5,500 on FD; $5,400 on DK)

The Lakers are running out of things to do during the seeding round.

They've already secured the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, so there's little left to gain before the second season starts. They can afford to practice caution in most places and have so far, with LeBron James sitting out their last game and Anthony Davis finishing the last two contests with fewer than 30 minutes played.

But the Lakers do need to work out some offensive issues, and the first priority should be getting Kuzma going. The third-year forward has had a tough time finding his niche on this revamped roster, but he's arguably the third-best player on the team, and L.A. will need him to look the part if it hopes to take home the title.

This could be the perfect time to get him going. The Lakers will surely continue to exercise caution with their biggest stars—James is already listed as questionable—and the spotlight should be Kuzma's for the taking. He's coming off his most productive outing inside the bubble (21 points, five rebounds and three assists), and his opportunity should be big enough to improve in all three categories.

The Bargain: Tyler Herro, SG, Miami Heat ($4,500 on FD; $5,100 on DK)

Air traffic control has spoken. The runway is cleared for Herro's takeoff.

Save for an ankle injury that pestered him for more than a month before the season's suspension, he has basically flown above expectation levels all season. He has flashed as much star power as anyone in this rookie class not named Zion Williamson or Ja Morant, and there are times when Herro makes you think sustainable stardom could be in his near future.

Maybe it will start Saturday. He is facing off against a Phoenix team with a top-10 pace and a bottom-half defense. He is almost guaranteed to be served an all-you-can-handle portion of the offense, as Jimmy Butler and Kendrick Nunn have already been ruled out, while Goran Dragic has been listed as questionable.

Nunn was the only one of that trio to play in Miami's 130-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Herro finished with the Heat's second-most points (20) and third-most assists (five) and did that kind of damage despite an uncharacteristically rocky night from three (1-of-5). If his perimeter shots are falling Saturday (he's at 38.7 percent for the season), he could be in line for a big outing.