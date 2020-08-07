Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy 'Very Pleased' and 'Very Impressed' by Dak Prescott

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was spoiled during his tenure in Green Bay by having Aaron Rodgers under center.

In Dallas, he appears to be pleased with Dak Prescott thus far.

"Dak has done a great job with the time away," McCarthy told reporters Friday. "I really like the QB room. ... He's looked very good in the throwing segments. Very pleased and very impressed."

McCarthy and Prescott were not able to spend any time together this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coach said his first experience with Prescott has been positive, calling the quarterback "very upbeat and very driven."

Prescott has more than $100 million reasons to be driven heading into the 2020 campaign. He will play out this season on the $31.4 million franchise tag after he and the Cowboys failed to reach a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline.

Dallas would almost certainly prefer signing Prescott to a new deal once the season ends rather than using another franchise tag, which would cost upward of $37 million.

Prescott is coming off the best individual season of his career, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. The Cowboys finished 2019 with averaging an NFL-high 431.5 yards per game but finished a disappointing 8-8.

McCarthy didn't coach during the 2019 season after the Packers fired him in December 2018. Maligned for much of the latter part of his tenure in Green Bay for his staid offense, McCarthy engrossed himself in football analytics and has promised a revamped scheme in Dallas.