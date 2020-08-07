Damian Lillard: Blazers 'Starting to Trend' in Direction of Team We Want to Be

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers have reeled off three wins in four games since the NBA's restart, putting them within 0.5 games of the No. 8 seed in the West.

After a frustrating regular season, Damian Lillard is starting to see the team he expected to at the beginning of the year.

"I don't view us as a team that went to the Western Conference Finals, because you are who you've shown to be during the season," Lillard told reporters after Thursday's 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets. "We've been unhealthy, that's true, but we still have a lot of good players, and we haven't played to the level that we need to. But I think now, we're starting to trend in the direction to the kind of basketball team that we want to be."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.