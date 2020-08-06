Ezekiel Elliott on Jim Harbaugh's Ohio St. Accusations: 'Snitches Get Stitches'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 7, 2020

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted "Snitches get stitches" in response to a tweet from ESPN's Field Yates that referenced Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh accusing Ohio State of cheating in a coaches' conference call:

Elliott played at Ohio State from 2013 to 2015.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach outlined the incident that prompted Elliott's reaction:

"During a conference call among Big Ten coaches on Monday, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reportedly interrupted Ohio State's Ryan Day and accused the Buckeyes of breaking rules regarding on-field instruction.

"Harbaugh asked Day about a photo that purportedly showed Buckeyes assistant Al Washington working with Ohio State's linebackers. NCAA rules don't permit on-field instruction until Friday."

Day then told Harbaugh, per Bucknuts.com (h/t Schlabach) the following: "How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?"

Following the meeting, Day reportedly told his team Monday that Michigan had better hope there is a mercy rule when the two teams play, as he said the Buckeyes were "going to hang 100 on them."

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to face off on Oct. 24 in Columbus, Ohio. OSU has won eight straight versus Michigan and 15 of the last 16. Harbaugh is 0-5 in the series as a head coach, and the Wolverines have given up 118 points in the last two editions of The Game. 

