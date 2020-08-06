Warriors' Draymond Green Jokes About Possible 2nd NBA Bubble: 'Toilet Bowl'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

In an episode of The Steam Room podcast, NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley asked Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green if he was ready to play in a second NBA bubble featuring the league's bottom eight teams, to which Green responded as follows (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area):

"Second bubble? What's that? The Gus Macker Toilet Bowl: That's what you want us to go play in?"

Green later added:

"No chance. No chance. No, at the end of the day, if it came about and we had to go, I'm not gonna opt out. I'm just not gonna do that. But I am strongly against Adam Silver and anyone else in the league office starting a second bubble."

The NBA is holding its 2019-20 season restart with 22 teams: the 16 who were in playoff positioning when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the league's suspension on March 11, and the six who were within six games of the playoffs at that time.

The other eight teams further down in the standings won't be playing until next year, including the last-place Warriors.

Green doesn't seem keen on a second bubble featuring losing teams. His Gus Macker comment was in reference to the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, which features a consolation section called the "Toilet Bowl Bracket" for teams who lose their first two games.

There has been talk of a second NBA bubble taking place in Chicago among those eight teams, who would practice and scrimmage against each other to get some run in to stem the tide between organized NBA action between March and whenever the 2020-21 season starts, per ESPN's Jackie MacMullan on July 2.

But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that the Dubs' bubble approach would be to treat the experience like it's a summer-league stint, per comments he made to The Athletic's Hoops, Adjacent podcast (h/t Shiller), so it would appear Warriors veterans like Green have nothing to fear.