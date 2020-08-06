LeBron James: 'Pretty Cool' to See Lil Wayne, I Promise Students as Virtual Fans

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers may have lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but there were some pretty important cameos in the virtual stands.

Rapper Lil Wayne and kids from LeBron James' "I Promise" School were among the people shown on the virtual video screen.

"My mom texted me after the game and told me," LeBron said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "I didn't get a chance to see them. But I seen, my mom sent me a clip of it after the game. And that was pretty, pretty cool."

The NBA has been putting fans on video boards during games throughout the Orlando restart. Fans can opt in to being potentially selected on their NBA app or by the teams themselves.

Wayne is one of rap's most foremost sports fans, making regular appearances on ESPN's First Take, FS1's Undisputed and several other shows.

The "I Promise" School is the public elementary school James helped open in Akron, Ohio, that benefits at-risk families and provides the kids with free education through college.

