Raheem Mostert on New Contract: 'I Was Still Going to Be a Niner No Matter What'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Raheem Mostert, corredor de los 49ers de San Francisco, acarrea el balÃ³n durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Packers de Green Bay, el domingo 19 de enero de 2020 (AP Foto/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert said Wednesday he never expected to leave the organization despite making a trade request in July.

Mostert told reporters: 

"It was long, and (there were) difficulties. But in the end, we were able to sit down and have communication, and it's a blessing to be here. It's one of those things where I knew it was going to be right regardless of how it played out. I knew that, in the end, it was going to be alright, and I was still going to be a Niner no matter what."

The Niners agreed to restructure his three-year, $8.7 million contract last week. He can now earn an additional $2.75 million in bonuses and incentives, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

