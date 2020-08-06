Antonio Brown Rumors: Teams Concerned He'd 'Revert to Being Difficult' If Signed

Steven Senne/Associated Press

While Antonio Brown's gained clarity when the NFL announced his eight-game suspension, he remains unsigned.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported teams are hesitant to roll the dice on Brown because they fear him "being difficult" once he's back on an NFL roster.

Beyond multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, Brown wore out his welcome with the Raiders last summer after several incidents, culminating in an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. Brown also unleashed criticisms of the New England Patriots after his release from the team last September, most notably bringing up owner Robert Kraft's arrest for soliciting prostitution on several occasions.

