Antonio Brown Rips Robert Kraft, Owners; Tweets He Won't Play in NFL 'Anymore'

Antonio Brown's seemingly gracious exit from the New England Patriots did not last long.

The free-agent wide receiver ripped Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL owners Sunday over frustrations about his guaranteed money being taken away in Oakland and New England:

The Patriots released Brown on Friday after Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated obtained threatening texts Brown allegedly sent to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct, which included pictures of her children.

Brown tweeted "system working effectively" in response to a tweet about Klemko receiving threats from Patriots fans following his release.

The team played Brown in last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, but additional allegations of misconduct and the publication of those texts led to his departure.

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown," the Patriots said in a statement upon his release. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown was initially thankful for his time in New England, tweeting out multiple positive messages, particularly for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Brady had taken Brown under his wing during their brief time as teammates, even inviting him to live in his house.

However, it appears things have gone sour over the weekend, with Brown once again writing about a loss of guarantees. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team is "not expected" to pay Brown the $9 million signing bonus he was expected to receive in his contract. The pact had a total of $10 million in guarantees, and the Patriots released him before a $5 million scheduled payment was due Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited a source saying Patriots owner Robert Kraft is "never writing that check" after Brown's comments. Brown was citing Kraft's arrest after he visited a massage parlor that was allegedly part of a prostitution ring. The case is currently ongoing, with prosecutors charging Kraft with soliciting prostitution.

Brown is eligible to sign with any NFL team. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter teams have reached out to express interest, but they also want information regarding the NFL investigation into his status. It's considered unlikely that Brown is signed until the NFL investigation has concluded.